Serious crash closes State Highway 1 at Woodlands

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 22:05

State Highway 1 is closed at Woodlands, Invercargill, following a serious crash involving a truck and a car.

The crash happened at about 9.15pm, leaving one person in a critical condition.

Emergency services are at the scene and the Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.

The Woodlands Invercargill Highway is closed at the crash scene.

Diversions are in place at the junction of SH1 and Grove Bush Woodlands Road from the south, and at the junction of SH1 and Kerr Road from the north.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or find alternative routes where possible.