Missing tramper Clint Hewitt, safe and well

Monday, 27 March, 2017 - 21:46

Clint Hewitt was located safe and well along the Double Hill Run Road late this afternoon, 27 March.

The 32-year-old was last seen leaving Manuka Hut in the Ashburton Lakes District on Wednesday morning, last week, heading north on the Te Araroa Trail. He was intending to walk the trail which meets the road along the banks of the Rakaia River. Mr Hewitt a very experienced tramper had already completed a significant part of the trail.

Sixteen members of the Methven LandSAR group deployed in unfavourable weather conditions during the search for Mr Hewitt when he was reported overdue.

Planning for a detailed search was well under way when he was located by a containment team this afternoon.

Police would like to thank those volunteers who have given their time to locate Mr Hewitt and remind all those travelling in our back country to take appropriate measures when travelling alone.