Fatal crash on SH2, Mangatawhiri

There has been a fatal crash on State Highway 2, Mangatawhiri.
There has been a collision involving a truck and a car.
The driver of the car has died.
Police were called about the crash at 3.41am.
The road is currently closed in both directions while Police examine the scene.
Diversions will be in place until approximately 10am.
An investigation is being conducted by the Serious Crash Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Investigation Unit.
