SH1 at Woodlands to remain closed overnight

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 00:10

State Highway 1 remains closed at Woodlands, Invercargill, following a serious crash involving a truck and a car.

The crash happened at about 9.15pm, leaving one person in a critical condition.

Police advise that diversions will remain in place overnight and will be reassessed in the morning.

Diversions are in place at the junction of SH1 and Grove Bush Woodlands Road from the south, and at the junction of SH1 and Forbes Road from the north.

Police appreciate your patience whilst the scene is processed and made safe for motorists.