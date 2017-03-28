Cyclone Debbie slamming Queensland

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 07:27

Cyclone Debbie is a powerful Category 4 tropical cyclone as it moves into Queensland this morning. There are a number of populated places exposed to the damaging winds, which includes Hamilton Island the Whitsundays and Bowen. However the current track does places the worst of the wind and rain south of Townsville.

The storm is a major one for the history books and once it makes landfall today it will start to rapidly unwind. "As soon as Debbie makes landfall the storm will start to fall apart but the storm surge will be significant with this Category 4 storm acting like a giant vacuum and lifting the level of the sea by metres as it moves in. On top of that storm surge the powerful winds up to 250km/h or more is creating waves of almost 8 metres" says WeatherWatch.co.nz head weather analyst Philip Duncan. "These intense winds will also destroy homes and bring the sea further inland through these populated tourist areas. Damage may be catastrophic" says Duncan.

"By tonight and into Wednesday Debbie will start to lose it's worst winds and then it becomes a major rain and flood event for parts of Queensland dumping over half a metre, or 500mm, of rain across parts of the state".

Mr Duncan says Hamilton Island currently (7:30am NZT) has winds averaging 137km/h with gusts to 174km/h and it's still rising. The air pressure there is 982hPa. It was 996hPa last night. The weather doesn't peak there until later this morning or even afternoon and already conditions are damaging.

Debbie will likely lose its cyclone status on Wednesday as the rain becomes the main focus.

Meanwhile the leftovers of Debbie may help encourage more tropical downpours around New Zealand in the first several days of April. It's complicated and focus at this stage should remain on Queensland, but there are some signs that the remnants of Debbie will drift out into the Tasman Sea this weekend and perhaps affect New Zealand.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz