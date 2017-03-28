Marlborough kicks off international Sauvignon Blanc celebrations

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 08:40

Marlborough, the region responsible for putting Sauvignon Blanc on the map will be the first globally to kick celebrations off for International Sauvignon Blanc Day, Friday 5th May.

International Sauvignon Blanc Day celebrations will begin in the heart of New Zealand’s wine country with ’16 Days of Sauvignon’, a full 16 days of mini events and activities to celebrate the drop that Marlborough is known for in the lead up to the final celebrations on the 5th of May, 2017.

Wineries, cellar doors, tour operators and businesses have created fantastic events and activities that everyone can get involved in to celebrate the world famous wine that is Marlborough sauvignon blanc. Wine Marlborough will be releasing details with an event calendar, before day one of the 16 days of Sauvignon kicks off on the 19th of April 2017. There will also be Sauvignon HQ in Blenheim’s town centre where people can come to for information on what’s happening around the region, as well as some other exciting activities yet to be announced. Anyone can join in the celebrations and are encouraged to share what they’re up to by using #SauvBlanc on social media.

General Manager, Wine Marlborough Marcus Pickens thinks it’s one of the most important days for the region to celebrate and to remind people just how important Sauvignon Blanc is for Marlborough.

"The goal of 16 Days of Sauvignon and International Sauvignon Blanc Day in Marlborough is to get everyone involved in the celebrations and tell the world how great our region is."

"We make such a unique and distinct style of Sauvignon Blanc here so we as an industry are getting together and celebrating for the entire 16 days with different mini events," said Pickens.

Sauvignon Blanc accounts for around 86% of wine produced in Marlborough, New Zealand and makes up at least 80% of the $1.61 billion of wine exports from New Zealand annually.

