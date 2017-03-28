St Faith's listed as a Wahi Tupuna

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 09:12

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga - the country’s lead heritage organisation - has listed Te Hahi o te Whakapono (St Faith’s Anglican Church) in Ohinemutu as a Wahi Tupuna.

Under the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Act 2014, Wahi Tupuna identify places that are important to Maori for their ancestral significance and their associated cultural and traditional values.

"Built on Muruika, for centuries a strategic pa of Te Arawa on the shores of Lake Rotorua, St Faith’s Church and the wider Ohinemutu area surrounding it encompass many layers of history for Ngati Whakaue and wider Te Arawa," says Heritage New Zealand’s Maori Heritage Adviser Registration, Tamoe Ngata, who researched the original Listing proposal.

"The stories associated with this place date back to around the 14th Century and embody the special cultural values associated with Ohinemutu and its people."

Ohinemutu was named by the ancestor and explorer Ihenga of Te Arawa waka, and commemorates the burial of his beloved daughter Hinetekakara, who was murdered near what is today known as Ngongotaha.

"Heartbroken with grief, Ihenga sang a lament at Muruika with the words ‘Ohinemutu’ - which means ‘the ending of the girl’," says Tamoe.

"It is said that Ihenga laid Hinetakakara’s remains at Ohinemutu, and placed a large boulder on the peninsula just north of St Faith’s Anglican Church to mark a rahui [prohibition] on the tapu area."

Centuries later, two forces from the north were to have a profound impact on the community living at Muruika, which had developed into a significant pa with its palisades and five ceremonial gateways noted for their carved figures.

"The first was the Ngapuhi invasion of 1823. Muruika was the traditional mainstay of Ngati Whakaue, though the people fled the pa temporarily for Mokoia Island or more distant parts of the region prior to the attack," says Tamoe.

"After the invasion period subsided the people returned to Muruika."

The other northern influence which was to have a profound impact on the Ohinemutu community was the arrival of Christianity.

"The battles with Ngapuhi led to the introduction of Christianity among the Te Arawa people as many were taken north as captives. Those who were spared eventually came into contact with the missionaries there, and many eventually settled among Ngapuhi," she says.

In 1831, Pango Ngawene - the great chief and tohunga of Ngati Whakaue - sent an invitation to the missionaries in the north requesting that one of them come and live among the people at Ohinemutu. Archdeacon Henry Williams and Rev Thomas Chapman agreed to visit the community and arrived in Ohinemutu in October that year.

"After the traditional formalities at the pa, the missionaries preached to the people, and hoisted a flag to show that it was Sunday - the first time that this day and the European concept of a seven-day week was acknowledged in this part of the country," says Tamoe.

Over the next few years, Thomas Chapman served as an itinerant missionary around the settlements of Lake Rotorua, ably assisted by his ‘right hand man’, Ihaia Te Ahu, who by the 1840s was taking services on behalf of Chapman.

"Ohinemutu was the largest settlement on the missionary circuit, and a whare karakia had been established there in 1849. With peace prevailing, the pa at Muruika fell into disuse as a military fortification, and Ohinemutu evolved more into a European-style village with its new crops, church and cemetery," she says.

"At much the same time, however, Ngati Whakaue reasserted their traditional culture by building the wharenui Tama te Kapua. The melding of the old world and the new would later be symbolically upheld by the construction of three successive church buildings to stand at the old entrance of Muruika pa."

A landmark meeting took place in October 1880 where principal chiefs of the district gathered to discuss a proposal to set aside a piece of land upon which the first permanent church would be built. The gathering unanimously decided that the church would be built in a sacred part of Muruika where rangatira had long been interred.

This spot would be the site where the original St Faith’s church - and its successor we know today - would stand.

"Before the first St Faith’s church was built, however, Te Arawa tohunga, Tuhotu Ariki, was sought out for the task of removing the tapu from the land proposed for the church through a series of chants, karakia and incantations," says Tamoe.

"It is said that through his karakia Tuhotu drove the intense tapu from the land and bound it all within a large flax bush which grew on the western side of the peninsula. For a long time the flax bush was considered to be extremely tapu and anyone who knew of its significance knew not to approach it."

Fundraising for the church - which replaced the original whare karakia - was led by Rev Ihaia Te Ahu, the Ngapuhi missionary who had been Thomas Chapman’s co-worker, and who had been ordained as a deacon in the 1860s.

"Reverend Ihaia Te Ahu was a devout leader, and appealed to European residents to support the building of the church as well as tourists and visitors. It wasn’t long before sufficient funds were raised and the simple structure built of heart kauri was completed," says Tamoe.

"He was duly recognised by the people in a hymn that included the lines ‘Naumai e tama, ka haere taua, Ka a Ihaia kia monitatia’ - ‘Come my son, let us go to Ihaia to be immersed in the mysteries of the faith’."

The church building served a large and devoted parish, though by the turn of the century it was acknowledged as being too small, and in 1910 the first church was moved to make way for a new and larger one.

"The second church - the St Faith’s that we know today - was built in the mock Tudor style by architect E. La Trobe Hill; a very unusual style for churches in New Zealand. Hill deliberately chose the design to fit in with Rotorua’s most famous building of the time, the Tudor-stylised Bath House in the Government Gardens."

Frederick Augustus Bennett - the vicar at Ohinemutu at the time - played a significant role in the new development.

Rev Bennett had been born at Ohinemutu in 1871 and was an integral part of the community, returning to Rotorua in 1905 as Superintendent of the Maori Mission after completing his training in Nelson. The distinctive Maori decoration and layout of the interior of St Faith’s can be directly attributed to his influence.

"St Faith’s makes a conscious effort to translate Christianity into Maori terms. Like a Maori meeting house, the interior is lined with panels of fine tukutuku (lattice work), carved pillars, and painted rafters," says Tamoe.

"The carvings in the church are particularly significant, and can be attributed to two master carvers of Te Arawa - Te Wheoro Poni, who played a central role in shaping the Maori artistry of the church overall, and Kiwi Te Amohau."

One of the striking features of the church interior is the carved pulpit by a third master carver, Tene Waitere of Ngati Tarawhai and Tuhourangi descent. The pulpit features five carved figures representing Maori gods holding up the Word of God through the pulpit - a reminder of the past and the ancient Maori world.

Tukutuku on the walls incorporate many patterns including poutama (stairway to heaven), roimata toroa (tears of the albatross), patikitiki (the flounder), nga purapura whetu (the multitude of stars) and many others.

Continued church growth in the 1960s resulted in the need to expand the church building with a new choir room, sacristy and chapel. It was the new chapel that provided a backdrop for one of the most photographed features in St Faith’s Church - a sand-blasted window depicting Jesus adorned in a kiwi-feathered cloak with taniko-woven borders.

Designed by Margaret Lesley Martin (nee Sewell) in 1966, the window is cleverly positioned so that the Christ figure appears to walk on the waters of Rotorua lake.

This new era of expansion was overseen by Rev Manuhuia Bennett, the son of the first Bishop of Aotearoa, Frederick Augustus Bennett. Reverend Manuhuia served as a chaplain with the 28th Maori Battalion during the Second World War and was later ordained the third Bishop of Aotearoa, becoming a strong advocate on social justice issues and education.

"Te Hahi o te Whakapono at Ohinemutu has great significance to Maori, and the general public including the Anglican Diocese of Aotearoa. It also has particular significance for Ngati Whakaue and wider Te Arawa," says Tamoe.

"As well as being a physical landmark, with its distinctive Tudor-stylised architecture, it is also a place of great ancestral significance, symbolising a living link with the tupuna who established, built and decorated this remarkable church - and the generations of clergymen, parishioners and artists who have continued to add to the spiritual life of the congregation and its expression in the various taonga of the church grounds."