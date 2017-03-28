Abbey Musical Theatre saw Palmerston North well represented

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 09:26

The district’s Abbey Musical Theatre represented the Palmerston North volunteer community in Rotorua Lakes this weekend.

The 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards was held over the weekend (March 24-26) and Abbey Musical Theatre representatives Allan Nagy and Val Andrew presented on Saturday.

Allan and Val, along with Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith and Mayoress Michelle Smith, took Abbey Musical Theatre head to head with the country’s best and brightest volunteer groups and projects on a national stage of friendly competition.

Abbey Musical Theatre came out on top at the Trustpower Palmerston North Community Awards last year, beating out more than 170 other local voluntary organisations for their efforts.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Teresa Partridge says although Abbey Musical Theatre did not come away as award recipients, the work completed by the group shouldn’t be forgotten or discounted.

"The two representatives that attended the National Community Awards for Abbey Musical Theatre delivered with passion and enthusiasm.

We got to hear about all the magical performances these volunteers spend hours of time working towards as well as little Mamma Mia piece by Miss Andrew," says Mrs Partridge.

The national competition brought together 25 groups from across 27 regions - all who were named Supreme Winners of last year’s Trustpower Community Awards, a programme run in partnership with local councils.

The Awards were announced on Saturday evening (25 March) at the 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards Dinner, held at the Blue Baths. Koha Kai, representing Invercargill and Southland District, was named Supreme Winner and Bay Bush Action Trust, a group representing the Far North District, was named Runner-Up. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award winner was Buller High School Bollywood Group from the Buller District.

In between a weekend of sight-seeing and networking, Abbey Musical Theatre volunteers gave an eight minute presentation on what the group has achieved. The groups were judged on their presentations, along with a 1,000 word summary of the organisation, by their peers and a panel of independent judges.