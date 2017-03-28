Histrionics saw Nelson Tasman well-represented

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 09:30

The district’s Histrionics represented the Nelson and Tasman volunteer community in Rotorua Lakes this weekend.

The 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards was held over the weekend (March 24-26) and Nelson Tasman representative Histrionics presented on their unique way of educating children about war history - by telling local stories through interactive theatre.

Daryl Page and Gordon Taylor represented the group, with Tasman District Mayor Richard Kempthorne and Nelson City Councillor Ian Barker also on hand to support the team over the weekend. These representatives took their community project head to head with the country’s best and brightest volunteer groups and projects on a national stage of friendly competition.

The Histrionics came out on top at the Trustpower Nelson Tasman Community Awards last year, which earnt them their spot at the Trustpower National Community Awards.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Emily Beaton says although the Nelson Tasman group did not come away as award recipients, the work completed by the Histrionics shouldn’t be forgotten or discounted.

"The Histrionics make ‘living’ history accessible to school children and work diligently to tell personal, local community stories and to connect the present community to our forebears and to each other," Miss Beaton said.

"They work to foster in the community a far reaching compassion and understanding and to realise a sense of local and national identity of New Zealand’s place in ANAC history."

The national competition brought together 25 groups from across 27 regions - all who were named Supreme Winners of last year’s Trustpower Community Awards, a programme run in partnership with local councils.

The Awards were announced on Saturday evening (25 March) at the 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards Dinner, held at the Blue Baths. Koha Kai, representing Invercargill Southland, was named Supreme Winner and Bay Bush Action Trust, a group representing the Far North District, was named Runner-Up. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award winner was Buller High School Bollywood Group from the Buller District.

In between a weekend of sight-seeing and networking, the Histrionic volunteers gave an eight minute presentation on what the group has achieved. The groups were judged on their presentations, along with a 1,000 word summary of the organisation, by their peers and a panel of independent judges.

Meanwhile, entries are now being taken for the 2017 Trustpower Nelson Tasman Community Awards. Anyone can enter a group and all voluntary groups and not-for-profit organisations are eligible. Entries close on Friday 28 April.