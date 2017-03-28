Serious crash in Culverden

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 09:30

Statement by Senior Sergeant Paul Reeves

Emergency services remain at the scene of a serious crash on Mouse Point Road, Culverden, North Canterbury.

The crash involved a car and a truck.

Due to the severity of the crash Police are still to determine the number of people who were in the car.

The truck driver was uninjured in the crash.

There are diversions are in place at SH7 and Flintoff Road and SH7 and Rotherham Road.

These diversions are likely to remain in place until at least 1pm.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or delay travel if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.