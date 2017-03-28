Skate Park Development Group saw Clutha District well-represented at awards

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 09:31

The district’s Kaitangata Skate Park Development Group represented Clutha District volunteer community in Rotorua Lakes this weekend.

The 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards was held over the weekend (March 24-26) and Clutha District representatives Kaitangata Skate Park Development Group presented on their fantastic community project to produce a skate park that is now a second home to local kids, and adults, alike.

Dallas Storer and Joyce Beck represented the group, with Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan also on hand to support the team over the weekend. These representatives took their community project head to head with the country’s best and brightest volunteer groups and projects on a national stage of friendly competition.

The Kaitangata Skate Park Development Group came out on top at the Trustpower Clutha District Community Awards last year, which earnt them their spot at the Trustpower National Community Awards.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Emily Beaton says although the group did not come away as award recipients, the work completed by the Kaitangata Skate Park Development Group shouldn’t be forgotten or discounted.

"It is evident, from their presentation at the Trustpower National Community Awards, and from the huge amount of community support for this project, that this bunch of volunteers who aren’t afraid to roll up their sleeves and get stuck in," Miss Beaton said.

"Dallas and Joyce were fantastic representatives for the Clutha District and for ‘Kai’ and it is clear that they make a great team."

The national competition brought together 25 groups from across 27 regions - all who were named Supreme Winners of last year’s Trustpower Community Awards, a programme run in partnership with local councils.

The Awards were announced on Saturday evening (25 March) at the 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards Dinner, held at the Blue Baths. Koha Kai, representing Invercargill Southland, was named Supreme and Bay Bush Action Trust, a group representing the Far North District, was named Runner-Up. The Whetu Mataiata Awards was given to the Buller High School Bollywood Group, from the Buller District.

In between a weekend of sight-seeing and networking, the Kaitangata Skate Park Development Group volunteers gave an eight minute presentation on what the group has achieved. The groups were judged on their presentations, along with a 1,000 word summary of the organisation, by their peers and a panel of independent judges.