Presbyterian Support Otago saw Dunedin well-represented at awards

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 09:34

The district’s Presbyterian Support Otago represented the Dunedin volunteer community in Rotorua Lakes this weekend.

The 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards was held over the weekend (March 24-26) and Dunedin representative Presbyterian Support Otago presented on their number of different programmes that they have running to create a fair, just and caring community.

Michelle Gerwitz and Gillian Bremner represented the group, with Deputy Mayor Chris Staynes also on hand to support the team over the weekend. These representatives took their community project head to head with the country’s best and brightest volunteer groups and projects on a national stage of friendly competition.

Presbyterian Support Otago came out on top at the Trustpower Dunedin Community Awards last year, which earnt them their spot at the Trustpower National Community Awards.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Emily Beaton says although the Dunedin group did not come away as award recipients, the work completed by Presbyterian Support Otago shouldn’t be forgotten or discounted.

"Presbyterian Support support the community in a huge amount of ways, and every part of the organisation is supported by volunteers," Miss Beaton said.

"They have been helping people in need in the Dunedin community for over 110 years, and they definitely don’t show any signs of slowing down!"

The national competition brought together 25 groups from across 27 regions - all who were named Supreme Winners of last year’s Trustpower Community Awards, a programme run in partnership with local councils.

The Awards were announced on Saturday evening (25 March) at the 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards Dinner, held at the Blue Baths. Koha Kai, representing Invercargill Southland, was named Supreme Winner and Bay Bush Action Trust, a group representing the Far North District, was named Runner-Up. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award winner was Buller High School Bollywood Group from the Buller District.

In between a weekend of sight-seeing and networking, the Presbyterian Support volunteers gave an eight minute presentation on what the group has achieved. The groups were judged on their presentations, along with a 1,000 word summary of the organisation, by their peers and a panel of independent judges.