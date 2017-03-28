St John Roxburgh saw Central Otago District well-represented at awards

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 09:32

The district’s St John Roxburgh represented the Central Otago District volunteer community in Rotorua Lakes this weekend.

The 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards was held over the weekend (March 24-26) and Central Otago District representative St John Roxburgh presented on their long history in the region, serving their community.

Joanne Rae and Douglas Dance represented the group, with Mayor Tim Cadogan also on hand to support the team over the weekend. These representatives took their community project head to head with the country’s best and brightest volunteer groups and projects on a national stage of friendly competition.

St John Roxburgh came out on top at the Trustpower Central Otago District Community Awards last year, which earnt them their spot at the Trustpower National Community Awards.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Emily Beaton says although the Central Otago District group did not come away as award recipients, the work completed by St John Roxburgh shouldn’t be forgotten or discounted.

"St John Roxburgh and its tight nit group of volunteers have a huge history servicing its community, and the many out of towners that flock to it," said Miss Beaton.

"To this mass of people, they aim to provide the best possible ambulance cover 24/7, as well as covering local sporting and social events and the number of volunteer hours contributed by the members is in the thousands every year."

The national competition brought together 25 groups from across 27 regions - all who were named Supreme Winners of last year’s Trustpower Community Awards, a programme run in partnership with local councils.

The Awards were announced on Saturday evening (25 March) at the 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards Dinner, held at the Blue Baths. Koha Kai, representing Invercargill Southland, was named Supreme Winner and Bay Bush Action Trust, a group representing the Far North District, was named Runner-Up. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award winner was Buller High School Bollywood Group from the Buller District.

In between a weekend of sight-seeing and networking, the Roxburgh St John volunteers gave an eight minute presentation on what the group has achieved. The groups were judged on their presentations, along with a 1,000 word summary of the organisation, by their peers and a panel of independent judges.