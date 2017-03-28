Catalyst Trust saw Queenstown well-represented at awards

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 09:37

The district’s Catalyst Trust represented the Queenstown volunteer community in Rotorua Lakes this weekend.

The 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards was held over the weekend (March 24-26) and Catalyst Trust representatives Cath Gilmour and AJ Mason presented on Saturday.

Cath and AJ, along with Queenstown Lakes District Councillor Alexa Forbes, took Catalyst Trust head to head with the country’s best and brightest volunteer groups and projects on a national stage of friendly competition.

Catalyst Trust came out on top at the Trustpower Queenstown Lakes District Community Awards last year, beating out more than 45 other local voluntary organisations for their efforts.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Teresa Partridge says although Catalyst Trust did not come away as award recipients, the work completed by the group shouldn’t be forgotten or discounted.

"The two representatives that attended the National Community Awards for Catalyst Trust delivered with passion and enthusiasm.

These volunteers are upping the ante on stuff that matters and are providing the spark to stimulate the mind and connect their community to tackle the future together," says Mrs Partridge.

The national competition brought together 25 groups from across 27 regions - all who were named Supreme Winners of last year’s Trustpower Community Awards, a programme run in partnership with local councils.

The Awards were announced on Saturday evening (25 March) at the 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards Dinner, held at the Blue Baths. Koha Kai, representing Invercargill and Southland District, was named Supreme Winner and Bay Bush Action Trust, a group representing the Far North District, was named Runner-Up. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award winner was Buller High School Bollywood Group from the Buller District.

In between a weekend of sight-seeing and networking, Catalyst Trust volunteers gave an eight minute presentation on what the group has achieved. The groups were judged on their presentations, along with a 1,000 word summary of the organisation, by their peers and a panel of independent judges.