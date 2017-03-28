Duntroon School Home and School saw Waitaki District well-represented

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 09:39

The district’s Duntroon School Home and School represented Waitaki Districts volunteer community in Rotorua Lakes this weekend.

The 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards was held over the weekend (March 24-26) and Waitaki representative Duntroon School Home and School presented on Danseys Pass Trail Ride - an inspiring fundraising activity, and one of the most highly regarded and successful Trail Rides in New Zealand.

Peter Spite and Paige Wills represented the group, with Mayor Gary Kircher also on hand to support the team over the weekend. These representatives took their community project head to head with the country’s best and brightest volunteer groups and projects on a national stage of friendly competition.

Duntroon School Home and School came out on top at the Trustpower Waitaki District Community Awards last year, which earnt them their spot at the Trustpower National Community Awards.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Emily Beaton says although the Waitaki District group did not come away as award recipients, the work completed by Duntroon School Home and School shouldn’t be forgotten or discounted.

"Duntroon School is the cornerstone of the community, and the ambitious trail ride has enabled the school to create a better learning environment for the students," Miss Beaton said.

"The funds raised through this trail ride have been used to modernise classrooms, install interactive Whiteboards, purchase new computers and technology, buy additional reading and teaching resources, put in a pool heating system and pay for 3 weeks of swimming lessons a year, pay for school trips and school camps and provide extra help for students in the classrooms. Last year, the Trail Ride provided full funding for a fourth teacher at the school"

The national competition brought together 25 groups from across 27 regions - all who were named Supreme Winners of last year’s Trustpower Community Awards, a programme run in partnership with local councils.

The Awards were announced on Saturday evening (25 March) at the 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards Dinner, held at the Blue Baths. Koha Kai, representing Invercargill Southland, was named Supreme Winner and Bay Bush Action Trust, a group representing the Far North District, was named Runner-Up. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award winner was Buller High School Bollywood Group from the Buller District.

In between a weekend of sight-seeing and networking, the Duntroon School Home and School volunteers gave an eight minute presentation on what the group has achieved. The groups were judged on their presentations, along with a 1,000 word summary of the organisation, by their peers and a panel of independent judges.

Meanwhile, entries are now being taken for the 2017 Trustpower Waitaki District Community Awards. Anyone can enter a group and all voluntary groups and not-for-profit organisations are eligible. Entries close on Friday 21 April.