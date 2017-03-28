Ormondville Rail preservation Group saw Tararua well-represented

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 09:50

The district’s Ormondville Rail Preservation Group represented the Tararua volunteer community in Rotorua Lakes this weekend.

The 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards was held over the weekend (March 24-26) Ormondville Rail Preservation Group representatives Paul Mahoney and Val Burr presented on Saturday.

Paul and Val, along with Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis, took Ormondville Rail Preservation Group head to head with the country’s best and brightest volunteer groups and projects on a national stage of friendly competition.

Ormondville Rail Preservation Group came out on top at the Trustpower Tararua District Community Awards last year, beating out more than 136 other local voluntary organisations for their efforts.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Teresa Partridge says although Ormondville Rail Preservation Group did not come away as award recipients, the work completed by the group shouldn’t be forgotten or discounted.

"The two representatives that attended the National Community Awards for Ormondville Rail Preservation Group showed us what a small community can do to band together and make a mark.

These volunteers shared their story of restoring the Ormondville Rail building and their huge event of re-opening it which was a huge success," says Mrs Partridge.

The national competition brought together 25 groups from across 27 regions - all who were named Supreme Winners of last year’s Trustpower Community Awards, a programme run in partnership with local councils.

The Awards were announced on Saturday evening (25 March) at the 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards Dinner, held at the Blue Baths. Koha Kai, representing Invercargill and Southland District, was named Supreme Winner and Bay Bush Action Trust, a group representing the Far North District, was named Runner-Up. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award winner was Buller High School Bollywood Group from the Buller District.

In between a weekend of sight-seeing and networking, Ormondville Rail Preservation Group volunteers gave an eight minute presentation on what the group has achieved. The groups were judged on their presentations, along with a 1,000 word summary of the organisation, by their peers and a panel of independent judges.