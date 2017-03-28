Community workshop to help design north-end of Foxton's Main Street

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 10:10

Members of the community are invited to contribute their vision for the future of the north-end of Foxton’s Main Street.

Horowhenua District Council will host a community workshop to be held in the hall at Manawatu College on Thursday 6 April. The workshop will run as a ‘drop-in’ style event, with people welcome to attend at any time between 7pm and 9pm.

Foxton Community Board chairperson David Roache encourages people to join-in the community conversations and contribute their ideas for the north-end of Main Street, the section of Ravensworth Place that passes in front of Ihakara Gardens and the traffic island that the war memorial sits upon.

"There will be an opportunity for everyone to contribute their thoughts, knowledge and ideas about the design of the north-end of Main Street. People can describe or draw their own concept for how they think the area should look, feel and function. We’ll also be able to discuss opportunities and constraints that should be considered in the design."

To inspire some thoughts and ideas, members of the community are encouraged to consider the following questions:

Why do you go to the north-end of Main Street, and what do you do there?

How can we design the north-end of Main Street to help acknowledge and celebrate Foxton’s history?

What do you think should be the priority for the design?

Mr Roache said that the objective of the workshop is to help prepare a design concept that is supported by the Foxton community and that meets the needs of key stakeholders.