Tauranga Model Marine and Engineering Club represents at awards

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 10:15

The district’s Tauranga Model Marine and Engineering Club represented the Tauranga volunteer community in Rotorua Lakes this weekend.

The 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards was held over the weekend (March 24-26) Tauranga Model Marine and Engineering Club representatives Peter Jones and Oliver Duncan presented on Saturday.

Peter and Oliver, along with Tauranga City Mayor Greg Brownless, took Tauranga Model Marine and Engineering Club head to head with the country’s best and brightest volunteer groups and projects on a national stage of friendly competition.

Tauranga Model Marine and Engineering Club came out on top at the Trustpower Tauranga Community Awards last year, beating out more than 56 other local voluntary organisations for their efforts.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Teresa Partridge says although Tauranga Model Marine and Engineering Club did not come away as award recipients, the work completed by the group shouldn’t be forgotten or discounted.

"The two representatives that attended the National Community Awards for Tauranga Model Marine and Engineering Club shared their story of passion and love.

These volunteers have given so much time and energy to this club over the years. From their humble beginnings to an iconic miniature railway, this club continues to grow and bring happiness to many in the community ," says Mrs Partridge.

The national competition brought together 25 groups from across 27 regions - all who were named Supreme Winners of last year’s Trustpower Community Awards, a programme run in partnership with local councils.

The Awards were announced on Saturday evening (25 March) at the 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards Dinner, held at the Blue Baths. Koha Kai, representing Invercargill and Southland District, was named Supreme Winner and Bay Bush Action Trust, a group representing the Far North District, was named Runner-Up. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award winner was Buller High School Bollywood Group from the Buller District.

In between a weekend of sight-seeing and networking, Tauranga Model Marine and Engineering Club volunteers gave an eight minute presentation on what the group has achieved. The groups were judged on their presentations, along with a 1,000 word summary of the organisation, by their peers and a panel of independent judges.