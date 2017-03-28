30-year-old man missing from Dunedin located

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 10:20

The 30-year-old man who was reported missing from Dunedin on Friday 24th of March has been located safe and well overnight.

Police received numerous calls and messages from the public around his disappearance and were able to trace him to the Timaru area.

Police and his family would like to thank everyone who took the time to contact us and help locate him quickly and bring relief to his concerned loved ones.