Wairoa Community Patrol saw Wairoa well-presented

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 10:33

The district’s Wairoa Community Patrol represented the Wairoa volunteer community in Rotorua Lakes this weekend.

The 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards was held over the weekend (March 24-26) and Wairoa Community Patrol representatives Charlie Northcott and Dave King presented on Saturday.

Charlie and Dave, along with Wairoa District Mayor Craig Little, took the Wairoa Community Patrol head to head with the country’s best and brightest volunteer groups and projects on a national stage of friendly competition.

Wairoa Community Patrol came out on top at the Trustpower Wairoa District Community Awards last year, beating out more than 23 other local voluntary organisations for their efforts.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Teresa Partridge says although Wairoa Community Patrol did not come away as award recipients, the work completed by the group shouldn’t be forgotten or discounted.

"The two representatives that attended the National Community Awards for Wairoa Community Patrol presented with passion and enthusiasm.

These volunteers give a lot of their time to protect the streets of Wairoa, and after sharing their story you could really tell that they want to and do make a difference in the Wairoa community ," says Mrs Partridge.

The national competition brought together 25 groups from across 27 regions - all who were named Supreme Winners of last year’s Trustpower Community Awards, a programme run in partnership with local councils.

The Awards were announced on Saturday evening (25 March) at the 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards Dinner, held at the Blue Baths. Koha Kai, representing Invercargill and Southland District, was named Supreme Winner and Bay Bush Action Trust, a group representing the Far North District, was named Runner-Up. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award winner was Buller High School Bollywood Group from the Buller District.

In between a weekend of sight-seeing and networking, Wairoa Community Patrol volunteers gave an eight minute presentation on what the group has achieved. The groups were judged on their presentations, along with a 1,000 word summary of the organisation, by their peers and a panel of independent judges.