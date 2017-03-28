Name release - fatal crash in Marlborough

|
Police can now release the name of the man killed following a crash on State Highway 6 near Kaituna-Tuamarina Road, Marlborugh on Friday 24 March.
He was 24-year-old Dylan Sutton of Nelson.
The death has been referred to the Coroner and Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
