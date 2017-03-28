Omokoroa Community Skate Group represents Bay of Plenty at awards

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 10:58

The district’s Omokoroa Community Skate Group represented the Western Bay of Plenty volunteer community in Rotorua Lakes this weekend.

The 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards was held over the weekend (March 24-26) and Omokoroa Community Skate Group representatives Erin and Sam Cartwright presented on Saturday.

Erin and Sam, along with Western Bay of Plenty District Mayor Garry Webber, took the Omokoroa Community Skate Group head to head with the country’s best and brightest volunteer groups and projects on a national stage of friendly competition.

Omokoroa Community Skate Group came out on top at the Trustpower Western Bay of Plenty Community Awards last year, beating out more than 46 other local voluntary organisations for their efforts.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Teresa Partridge says although Omokoroa Community Skate Group did not come away as award recipients, the work completed by the group shouldn’t be forgotten or discounted.

"The Omokoroa Community Skate Path was a unique and successful project. The two representatives that attended the National Community Awards presented their story with passion and a love for their community.

This story starts with a group of young people in the community putting in a submission to Council for a skate path in their community. Driven by the young people, they received grants, fundraised and put in huge amount of time and energy to see this project through to completion," says Mrs Partridge.

The national competition brought together 25 groups from across 27 regions - all who were named Supreme Winners of last year’s Trustpower Community Awards, a programme run in partnership with local councils.

The Awards were announced on Saturday evening (25 March) at the 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards Dinner, held at the Blue Baths. Koha Kai, representing Invercargill and Southland District, was named Supreme Winner and Bay Bush Action Trust, a group representing the Far North District, was named Runner-Up. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award winner was Buller High School Bollywood Group from the Buller District.

In between a weekend of sight-seeing and networking, Omokoroa Community Skate Group volunteers gave an eight minute presentation on what the group has achieved. The groups were judged on their presentations, along with a 1,000 word summary of the organisation, by their peers and a panel of independent judges.