Hokitika couple moves audience to tears at National Community Awards

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 11:22

Spectators at the Trustpower National Community Awards were moved to laughter and tears when representatives of the Lions Club of Hokitika presented their story over the weekend.

Merle and Neil Bradley shared the Club’s and their own journey to making the West Coast accessible to people in wheelchairs, when they took the organisation head to head with the country’s best and brightest volunteer groups and projects on a national stage of friendly competition. Mayor Bruce Smith and his wife Jenny were on hand to support the team over the weekend.

The group presented to fellow Regional Supreme Winners and an independent judging panel that included Kristin Hall from TV One/Seven Sharp, Karen Smith from Volunteering New Zealand and Billie Jordan who was the winner of the Local Hero category of the 2015 New Zealander of the Year Awards.

Each of the 25 voluntary groups at the Awards took part in the judging process, with the peer voting making up 50% of the final judging score and the independent judging panel’s votes making up the other 50%. The groups were judged on five criteria: volunteer input; use of resources; initiative and creativity; effectiveness of activities; and impact on targeted audience and/or community.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Abbie Siely says that although the group did not come away as award recipients, Merle and Neil won the hearts of the audience with their honesty, courage and good humour in the face of adversity.

"Merle and Neil took to the stage on Saturday in theatrical dress to deliver a tongue-in-cheek presentation that brought a touch of humour to a serious situation. Merle shared the story of how her own need of a wheelchair motivated her to champion the effort to provide a mobility van for the West Coast community.

"The Bradleys’ optimistic spirit in the face of tough odds stood out to us all, even amongst a gathering of inspirational volunteers from around the country," she says.

The national competition brought together 25 groups from across 27 regions - all who were named Supreme Winners of last year’s Trustpower Community Awards, a programme run in partnership with local councils.

The Awards were announced on Saturday evening (25 March) at the 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards Dinner, held at the Blue Baths. Koha Kai, representing Invercargill Southland, was named Supreme Winner and Bay Bush Action Trust, a group representing the Far North District, was named Runner-Up. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award winner was Buller High School Bollywood Group from the Buller District.

ENTRIES FOR 2017 TRUSTPOWER WESTLAND COMMUNITY AWARDS NOW OPEN

Meanwhile, locals can enter their favourite community organisation into this year’s Trustpower Westland Community Awards. The Awards are open to all groups with a voluntary component. Enter at Council or online at trustpower.co.nz/communityawards. Entries close Friday 12 May.