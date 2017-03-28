Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 11:35

Police are at the scene of the helicopter crash in Tasman, near Reefton from last night.

The crash site is a remote hilly area 9-10km north/north east of Reefton.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and will be on site this afternoon.

Police believe the person killed in the crash was the helicopter pilot.

Formal identification is still to be completed and notifications to next of kin are still being made.