Diversions at crash in Culverden

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 12:00

Statement by Senior Sergeant Paul Reeves

The diversions in place at the crash site on Mouse Point Road, Culverden, North Canterbury will remain in place until at least 2pm.

There are diversions at SH7 and Flintoff Road and SH7 and Rotherham Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or delay travel if possible.

The crash involved a car and a truck.

There is no update on the people who may have been in the car.

The truck driver was uninjured in the crash.

The scene examination by the Serious Crash Unit is continuing.