Mayoral Fund allocations for the Whitianga Comers Road Fire

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 12:16

Allocations for the Mayoral Fund to support locals affected by the fire in the Whitianga Comers Road which broke in January, have now been made.

Any further applications to the fund will close 21 April at 5pm.

Former Hauraki District Council Mayor, Basil Morrison JP, was appointed as the independent assessor for the funds distribution.

"Living outside of the district gives Mr Morrison independent perspective when assessing the applications on their own merits," says Mayor Sandra.

Funds allocated so far:

Various costs to a Comers Road resident as a result of the loss of a home - $5000

Wilderlands Trust - A donation was specifically made for the Wilderlands Trust to fund specified items. We have opted for the restoration of water supplies - $1500 payable on receipt of invoices

3 properties linking onto Comers Road need road repairs due to heavy traffic usage during the fire - $1500

2 properties for fencing, tree removal and incidentals - $1500

Loss of income for a sole contractor - $2000

The total amount of allocations to date is $11,500. Applications for the remaining $5,500 of the fund closes on Friday 21 April at 5pm. The remaining funds will be allocated by the end of the following week.

The fund was supported by local businesses like Whitianga New Word and Ray White Real Estate who donated large amounts to the fund, along with contributions from individuals, some in the thousands. The inaugural St Patricks' Ceili, held at the St James Church in Thames also raised $450 towards the fund.

Applications and criteria can be found on our website www.tcdc.govt.nz/mayoral-fund