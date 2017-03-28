Counties Manukau Police arrest 3 men in relation to robbery

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 12:35

Police have arrested and charged three men in relation to the aggravated robbery of an Otahuhu liquor store last Wednesday.

Early yesterday morning Police carried out multiple search warrants in the South Auckland area.

The three alleged offenders, aged 16, 17 and 20 years old were all located and arrested.

The 17 year old man is facing two charges of aggravated robbery, the remaining two men have each been charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

The defendants are due to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

"These arrests have come about as a result of great assistance by members of the public.

This community will not tolerate this type of offending and we hope that the help we’ve had here and the swift arrests is heartening to retailers" says Detective Sergeant Rob Cleary, Counties Manukau Police.

- Detective Sergeant Rob Cleary, Counties Manukau Police