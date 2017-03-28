Search for Kim Bambus at Piha

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 12:25

The search for Kim Bambus has resumed this morning with members of Police Search and Rescue.

Based on information gathered into Kim’s activities in the days prior to her disappearance, Police are focussing the search on the Mercer Bay cliff area.

Enquiries are continuing but at this point activities are focussed on the cliff area.

Searches of the tracks in and around the area where Kim parked her car on Friday have largely been exhausted.

Police met with Kim’s family yesterday afternoon to keep them updated on the search.

We continue to support them at this difficult time.

- Detective Inspector Hayden Mander, Waitemata Police