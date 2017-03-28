Council gives nod to bid for housing fund

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 12:51

Hamilton City Council has opted to pursue a non-binding proposal to the Government’s $1B Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF) for infrastructure investment in Peacocke and Rotokauri.

At Tuesday’s Council meeting (28 March) the Council voted to continue working on three business cases; one for both growth cells, one for just Peacocke and one for just Rotokauri.

The proposal for both growth cells is $273M ($182M for Peacocke and $91M for Rotokauri).

The Council’s proposal is to fast-track infrastructure development, enabling more than 3700 homes in Peacocke and 1900 homes in Rotokauri within the next 10 years. The proposal includes building a number of key roads, and installing water, wastewater and stormwater networks to enable housing in both growth cells.

Hamilton Mayor Andrew King says it’s worth keeping all options open.

"Making sure the proposal is non-binding was essential for us so if we complete the more detailed business case and it becomes impractical, financially or otherwise, we still have an escape clause," says Mayor King.

"If our proposal is successful, there’s still work to be done before we make our final decision which includes asking the public for their feedback during the next stage. The Government have been great to work with and this gives us an opportunity to continue having positive conversations with Central Government."

The Council’s Chief Executive Richard Briggs says even without any investment from the HIF, the Council still needs to fund future growth.

"We need to fund growth with or without investment from the HIF. Peacocke and Rotokauri have been earmarked for growth for a while, all that they’re waiting on is the initial infrastructure investment to get things rolling. Putting forward a proposal means we are able to look at a unique opportunity to fund those costs," says Mr Briggs.

"Staff have done a great job getting the proposal ready in such a short timeframe over and above their normal work. There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done to form a detailed business case if we’re successful, we’re currently in stage two of the HIF’s five stage process.

"Investing in both areas comes at a higher risk and cost. However, it does allow more housing to be built in different areas evening out the city’s development and gives more options to the community.

"Rotokauri doesn’t require as much investment as Peacocke due to its location and its smaller size. The biggest cost with unlocking Peacocke is to build a bridge over the Waikato River from Hillcrest which will eventually join the Southern Links road network.

"The HIF isn’t a one-stop solution to the city’s growth challenges, it’s an option that would work alongside other ways the Council is managing housing demand. Initiatives outside the HIF, supporting growth, include the Housing Accord, Future Proof, District Plan zoning, the Regulatory Effectiveness and Efficiency Programme and being part of the Upper North Island Strategic Alliance."

Council staff will continue to refine the proposal before applications close on 31 March 2017.