Waimate Police disrupt cannabis growing operation

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 12:55

Waimate Police executed a drug search warrant at a house in Glenavy on Monday 27 March 2017.

"Police located 69 good quality cannabis plants growing in various locations at the property," says Sergeant Kevin Reynolds.

"We executed the warrant after assistance from the public and enquiries we had made.

"A 34-year-old man, a Glenavy local, will appear in the Timaru District Court at a later date charged with a variety of drug offences.

"Police are working very hard to reduce crime and the effects it has on everyone in our community.

"We are committed to ensuring our community members are safe and feel safe," Sergeant Reynolds says.