Reminder: Daylight saving ends on Sunday

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 13:57

New Zealand Daylight Saving will end next Sunday, 2 April 2017, when 3.00am becomes 2.00am.

People may find it convenient to put their clocks back by one hour before going to bed on Saturday, 1 April.

As well as changing clocks, the end of daylight saving is an opportune time for people to check their household emergency plans and survival items and home smoke alarms.

The daylight saving period runs from the last Sunday in September to the first Sunday in April. This year daylight saving will recommence on 24 September.

Full background on daylight saving in New Zealand can be found on the Department of Internal Affairs website.