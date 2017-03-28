Crash involving 3 cars on Don Buck Road in Massey, West Auckland

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 14:55

Police and other emergency services are currently in attendance at a car crash involving 3 vehicles on Don Buck Road in Massey, West Auckland.

Police were notified of the crash at 2.29pm.

The information from the scene at this stage is that it is believed to have been a head-on crash in the section of road between Helena Street and Woodside Drive.

One person is in a serious condition, another person is in a moderate condition and two other people have moderate to minor injuries.

There are multiple detours along Don Buck Road and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Detours are in place in the following sections of Don Buck Road;

-Don Buck Road and Helena Street

-Don Buck Road and Glen Road

-Don Buck Road and Universal Drive

The Police Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.