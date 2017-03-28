Serious crash in Culverden

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 14:20

Mouse Point Road, Culverden, North Canterbury is expected to re-open by 3pm today.

The road has been closed since this morning following a serious crash involving a truck and a car.

There is no update on the people who may have been in the car.

The truck driver was uninjured in the crash.

The Police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing.

Police would like to thank motorists for their patience while the road was closed.