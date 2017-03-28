Severe Cat 4 Cyclone Debbie arrives in Queensland

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 15:27

Severe Category 4 Cyclone Debbie, which remains close to Category 5, is now making landfall in eastern Australia. WeatherWatch.co.nz expects the Bureau of Meteorology to confirm this shortly now that the centre of the eye is moving over land.

Weatherzone in Australia has declared "Touchdown!" in a tweet a short moment ago.

The centre of Debbie appears to be moving over Airlie Beach. This places the eye wall with winds close to 270km/h over Bowen while Airlie Beach should see calm and even sunny weather move in as the eye moves over - followed by equally damaging winds from the opposing direction after the centre passes through.

The storm will weaken but should remain a cyclone into Wednesday then lose her cyclone status later tomorrow.

As winds and sea conditions ease over the next 12 to 24 hours rain and flooding will became the next concern, especially inland.

Click to animate via BOM website.

- WeatherWatch.co.nz