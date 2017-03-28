Coastguard opens its doors across the northern region to attract new volunteers

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 16:11

Saving lives at sea is a team effort, and as a charity and volunteer organisation, Coastguard is heavily reliant on its volunteers across the northern region to be able to assist boaties when they get into trouble on the water.

Coastguard’s Northern Region urgently requires help so that we can continue to achieve our vision of everybody safe on the water. Last year, over 3,997 people were brought home to safety from the region’s waters - in every case, by Coastguard volunteers. The region’s 1,019 volunteers also dedicated 141,762 hours to assisting boaties in need.

Have you always wanted to give back to your local community as a volunteer? Maybe you’ve thought of getting involved, but assumed you’d need boating experience or would only have a few hours a month to give.

The good news is that you don’t need to have spent your life at sea, or need to donate countless hours. We need volunteers to fulfil all sorts of roles with varying amounts of commitment.

No matter how much time you have to spare, whether its 4 hours or 40 hours a month, you’re still able to make a difference and contribute to Coastguard’s mission of saving lives at sea.

As well as those who crew the rescue vessels, other roles all help Coastguard function - from fundraising and administration through to maintenance, safety checks, local events, unit visits, and local community group presentations. Each and every one of these roles plays a vital part in our ability to succeed in our mission.

If you’ve ever thought about volunteering with Coastguard, Units across Auckland and Northland will open their doors this Sunday 2nd April from 9:30am to 12:30pm, to introduce people to the benefits of volunteering for Coastguard. It’s a good chance to have a chat with current volunteers about their work saving lives at sea.

Coastguard volunteers come from diverse backgrounds. Jenny is a retired school PA, who used to run school galas and fundraisers. She doesn’t get out on the water often these days, but helps raise vital funds for Coastguard Maraetai in her volunteer role of Fundraising Officer. Similarly, James of Kaipara is a retired school teacher - he’s not a boatie, but has been Treasurer of the Kaipara Unit since 2009.

Luke is a mechanic by trade, but in his spare time he contributes to Coastguard Kawau in several important ways - he’s the Unit President (the youngest ever, at age 21) as well as an active crew member. He’s been with the unit for five years, straight out of high school, with his President duties involving administrative and leadership tasks to keep the Unit efficient, and on the water.

Banu is trained as a mechatronics engineer and works as a Technical Account Manager for a busy, innovative electronics firm. She’s also busy renovating her house and flying aircraft - the latter of which gives her a step up in her volunteering with Coastguard Air Patrol. She’s an in-flight observer, part of the team looking out for boaties from the air.

Open Day details:

Northland: Kaipara; Northland Air Patrol (Kerikeri Airport); Whangarei; Whangaruru

Auckland: Operations Centre (Mechanics Bay); Kawau; Hibiscus; Maraetai; North Shore; Papakura; Titirangi; Waiheke Island

Coromandel: Thames

Sunday 2nd April, from 9:30am to 12:30pm

For more details, including location details, please check out our website www.coastguard.org.nz/volunteer\