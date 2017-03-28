Fatal crash at Culverden

|
Police can now confirm that two people were killed in the crash at Culverden, North Canterbury ealier today.
The scene examination is now complete and the road is now open.
Anyone who witnessed the crash and is yet to come forward to Police, could they please contact their nearest police station as soon as possible.
