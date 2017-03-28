RACS urges halt to road carnage

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 18:23

The Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS) joins Carers Australia and the Australian Automotive Association in supporting the 2017 Australasian College of Road Safety Submission to Federal Parliamentarians - The way forward to reduce road trauma.

RACS President Phil Truskett said that he strongly supported a concerted effort towards reductions in road trauma.

"Each week there are 25 deaths and 700 serious injuries on our roads and that’s 1,300 deaths and 37,000 hospitalised injuries per year."

The submission outlines Australia’s stalled progress against National Road Safety Strategy 2011-2020 targets for death and injury reduction and presents comprehensive recommendations on the way forward to reduce road trauma.

Four key recommendations underpin future road trauma reductions, and plead for unanimous support across the political spectrum to reject the rise in deaths and hospitalised injuries.

Federal Parliamentarians are implored to unanimously reject the current increasing rate of road death and injury, and commit to the ultimate goal of eliminating fatalities and serious injuries on the road.

The Productivity Commission is requested to undertake a full inquiry into the impact of road trauma on Australia’s productivity, and the national investment and policy decisions required to achieve the nation’s policy goals of a safe road transport system.

The Federal Government is urged to publish targeted safety star ratings, a condition from 2017/18 onward, to undertake a full policy review and to ensure that all new vehicles are equipped with world best practice safety technology and meet practice crash-worthiness.

That a six-monthly forum for national stakeholders seeking to support significant improvement to road safety is established.

"Our surgeons see first-hand how this impacts on Australia’s health system.

"RACS supports all evidence-based initiatives that assist in the prevention of road trauma and the reduction of the devastating effects of injury," the RACS President said.