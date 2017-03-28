Tauranga's rubbish going to waste

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017 - 18:33

Most of the waste that Tauranga residents send to landfill could be recycled or composted, latest audit figures show.

The waste audit results were presented to Tauranga City Council’s Environmental Committee meeting today. Results include:

Approximately 70% of waste sent to landfill from Tauranga kerbside collections could be recycled or composted. Most of the kerbside waste that could be diverted from landfill is made up of household food waste. Approximately 40% of waste sent to landfill through the city’s two transfer stations could be recycled or composted. Tauranga’s construction and demolition waste has increased by 207% since 2010.

Staff were tasked last year through the council’s newly adopted Waste Management and Minimisation Plan to study how much of Tauranga’s waste is being sent to landfill. The study, funded by a central government waste levy, has so far included a community survey, two extensive audits of kerbside waste collections and two extensive audits of transfer station waste.

Rebecca Maiden, Manager: Resource Recovery and Waste, said that this is the first time Tauranga waste audits have been undertaken to this level of detail. "This is a significant piece of work. It establishes an accurate baseline for our community’s waste habits and we’ll be able to use this baseline to measure the effectiveness of any new services or changes to the waste facilities going forward," said Rebecca.

Waste audits were conducted in spring 2016 and summer 2017. More audits are planned for winter and autumn to establish a baseline across all four seasons of the year.

Rebecca said, "Once we have completed all of the waste audits, we will need to consider what options we have, as a council and as a community, to divert more waste from landfill." Elected members will be presented with a range of potential options through the next Long Term Plan. Rebecca said, "Thanks to the data that we are getting from the audits, the council will have the best possible information to help with those decisions."

Chair of the Environmental Committee, Cr. Steve Morris, said, "It’s a sobering report. It’s my view that our current waste system is untenable and we will need to make a change. We are letting the environment down and we’re slipping behind the rest of the country too."