Crashes in Wellington causing delays

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 07:06

Motorists heading into Wellington are advised to take care after several crashes in the district this morning.

There are no major injuries, but there have been crashes at Pukerua Bay, Johnsonville, and south of the Mungavin on/off ramp.

This has caused some traffic delays.

Motorists are asked to drive with care and patience in what are foggy and misty conditions in some areas.