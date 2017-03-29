More rain ahead for the Coromandel

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 08:09

MetService is predicting the heavy showers we are experiencing will stay with us until later this afternoon.

The bursts of heavy rain overnight has caused the Manaia River to cross State Highway 25, and there are reports of surface flooding in Coromandel Town.

NZTA have stop-go traffic control in place on SH25 just north of Thames while they clear slips from the road.

We ask that people drive to the conditions, allowing extra time in case of slips, surface water and debris on the road.

If you do come across anything on your way to work this morning you can call our customer services team on 07 8680200 for district roads or NZTA on 0800 44 44 49.

Follow us on Facebook for regular news and updates.