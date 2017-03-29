Council to seek public opinion on draft City Amenity Bylaw

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 08:25

Council has continued to progress a bylaw that aims to address issues that negatively impact the amenity of our City Centre.

Today’s Council meeting was a continuation of the meeting from 23 March, where Council confirmed that a bylaw was appropriate to address the gaps relating to safety, placement of things in public places, occupation of public places, and the ability to limit and remove rubbish and material placed in public places.

A recommendation was unanimously passed to approve a draft City Amenity Bylaw which will go out to the public for consultation through a special consultative procedure.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Reese allowed additional public forum from groups and individuals who wanted to voice their opinion on the matter. Council heard from passionate members of the public concerned about the impact that the bylaw could potentially have on people’s right to protest.

As the details of the bylaw were discussed by the elected members, it was determined that the complete draft bylaw should go out for consultation, to allow the public to have their say on all elements of the bylaw.

Mayor Rachel Reese advocated for the draft bylaw to be considered in its entirety, allowing the public to have a voice on all elements to be considered.

"It is important that the bylaw as proposed can be considered by the Nelson public.

"I believe in the right to protest, all of us in the Council Chamber have been a part of protests in the past on topics we are passionate about. This draft Bylaw seeks to provide a level of amenity for our city and suburban centres. We want to hear from the people of Nelson whether this bylaw will appropriately fill the gaps that have been identified so we can provide guidance to officers if further changes are required.

"This draft bylaw gives our community the opportunity to have this discussion."

The draft bylaw will be going out for public consultation during the month of April.