SH1 to be closed after crash

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 09:20

State Highway One will be closed later this morning at Bulli Point, near Taupo, following a truck crash at 4:30am this morning.

The truck and trailer unit rolled in the crash.

Nobody was injured.

Traffic control is currently in place as the road is partially blocked.

However, from 11:30am the road will be fully closed in order to remove the truck from the scene.

It is expected this process could take some time and the road could be closed until around 6pm.

Detours will be put in place and motorists can check the NZTA website for details.

Police thank motorists in advance for their patience.