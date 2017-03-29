Canterbury Police hold offenders accountable for robberies

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 09:40

Canterbury Police have made a number of arrests in recent weeks and are committed to continuing to hold offenders accountable for robberies in the area.

Between August 20 2016 - and March 8 2017 a dairy on Ferry Road, Woolston was subjected to nine robberies.

Acting Inspector Paul Reeves, Area Prevention Manager for Canterbury, says Police are committed to holding these people to account for their actions.

"Eight out of these nine robberies have resulted in 15 arrests, which is a fantastic result and the remaining robbery continues to be an active investigation.

"In addition, we continue to work with retailers to support them both in the event of a crime taking place, as well as in a prevention role.

We have dedicated staff who work within the communities to help offer advice and prevention strategies," he says.

Two youths, who were disguised in animal onesies when they robbed BP Rolleston, have also been arrested in relation to two service station robberies earlier this month.

Both men have appeared in the Youth Court on charges of aggravated robbery.

"Police work tirelessly to combat crime across our district and I acknowledge their efforts," Mr Reeves says.

"Just last week we saw local schools go into lock down as a burglar, who had stolen a firearm from a residential address and attempted to evade Police.

Quick Police work saw two people arrested swiftly, and no one was harmed in the incident.

"We want to thank the public for assisting us with our appeals for information in relation to crime in the Canterbury district.

No matter how insignificant you may think the information is, it pays to pass it on to local Police, or onto Crimestoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.

Even a small piece of information can help us put together a case," says Mr Reeves.

Police are still seeking information from the public on robberies at Harewood Tavern on March 11, Brickworks Bar on March 14 and Trevino’s Restaurant on March 24.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to call their local police, or report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.