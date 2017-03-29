Arrest made in Dannevirke Caltex robbery

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 10:40

Police have made one arrest in relation to an aggravated robbery at Caltex Dannevirke on March 23rd 2017 at 11:15pm.

A 17-year-old male was arrested this morning.

He will be charged with aggravated robbery and will be appearing in Palmerston North District Court this afternoon or tomorrow morning.

Police would like to thank the community for providing information and helping to make this arrest.

However, we still need the public’s help to locate the remaining male offender involved in this robbery.

He is described as being of medium-chubby build and is approximately 18-years-old.

We urge anyone with information which may help us in this investigation to contact Dannevirke Police on 06 374 4500 or give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.