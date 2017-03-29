Local economic development grants still available

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 10:46

There is still time to apply for the local economic development grants that the Thames and Coromandel-Colville Community Boards have available. Applications close at 4pm this Friday 31 March.

The funding is to support initiatives aimed at developing tourism infrastructure and visitor attractions in the Thames and Coromandel-Colville board areas.

The Thames Community Board has $50,000 available and Coromandel-Colville has $20,000 available.

The funding could be used, for example, by community groups as "seed funding" to support applications to external funders for local projects.

The full criteria and application forms are available on our website at www.tcdc.govt.nz/ledgrants

Last year, the Thames Community Board allocated its funding to:

$22,000 Hauraki Prospectors Association Incorporated

$25,000 Thames Mountain Bike Club

$3,000 Kauaeranga Tramping Club

The Coromandel-Colville Community Board allocated its funding to:

$3,000 Spirit of Coromandel Trust - consent costs

$9,000 Spirit of Coromandel Trust - for further works on the Hauraki Road Bike Park Project

$2,000 Colville Social Services Collective

$6,000 Coromandel Independent Living Trust