Police name man killed in West Coast helicopter crash

Police can now release the name of the man killed in a helicopter crash near Reefton on Monday.
He was 51-year-old Noel Edward Wilson, of Reefton, who was the helicopter's pilot and sole occupant.
Police has prepared a report for the Coroner, and the Transport Accident Investigation Commission continues to investigate the crash.
