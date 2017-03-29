Pedal for Plunket cycle teams raise over $456k

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 12:02

The Warehouse has today presented Plunket with a $456,000 cheque following the nationwide Pedal for Plunket cycle event.

The cycle relay finished last week with over 160 Warehouse team members and Plunket volunteers cycling two parallel relays the length of the South and North Islands over a 16 day period. They were joined by Olympian Alison Shanks.

Starting at Cape Reinga and Port Puponga on 8th March and finishing in Bluff and Wellington respectively, the routes took the teams to 88 The Warehouse stores along the way. At stores, the cyclists were met by supporters, Warehouse team members, and often, a BBQ.

The Warehouse CEO Pejman Okhovat cycled three legs in the relay and said he was blown away by the level of support he experienced out on the road.

"New Zealand families know and love Plunket and the great work the organisation does, so they were happy to support our relay and give generously."

"When we were planning the event, we were hoping to raise $300,00, so being able to see another $150,000 on top provided to our Plunket community partner is really special," said Okhovat.

Plunket CEO Amanda Malu said she was incredibly grateful for the support for the relay from New Zealanders, particularly those that took part in the ride, sometimes in torrential rain.

"We want to ensure that all children and their families have the opportunity to thrive. But as a charity, we can’t do it alone. By investing in our children, we are investing in our future and we are truly grateful for the help we’ve received."