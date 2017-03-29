Avondale Police looking for Poitrel Zurich

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 12:15

To be attributed to Senior Sergeant George Fanamanu, Avondale Police

Avondale Police are looking for 24 year-old Poitrel Zurich, who is facing multiple charges and is thought to present a serious risk to a woman known to him.

Zurich is currently facing the following charges,

-Injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

-Male assaults female x 3

-Threatening act x 2

-Wilful damage x 2

-Burglary x 3

-Theft

Poitrel was remanded on bail to an Avondale address but has fled and has not been located.

Poitrel is aware Police are looking for him and is thought to be actively evading Police.

He may be headed to the lower North Island area.

Anyone who sees Poitrel Zurich or knows where he is should call 111 immediately. He should not be approached by members of the public.

Non-urgent information can be given to Avondale Police on 09 820 5779 or private messaged to the Auckland City Police Facebook page.

Information can also be given anonymously to the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.