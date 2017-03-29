Ford Sumner appoints new partner and associate

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 13:29

The partners of Wellington commercial law firm Ford Sumner are pleased to announce that from 1 April 2017 they will be joined in partnership by Sarah Churstain.

Sarah has been with Ford Sumner since graduating in Law and Finance from Waikato University in 2008. Sarah's practice areas are commercial structures and relationships, property and work for the Accident Compensation Corporation in her role as an approved counsel.

Jono Cole, a staff lawyer with Ford Sumner since 2013, will become an Associate of the firm from 1 April. Like Sarah, Jono also deals with commercial structures and relationships and property.

Ford Sumner Partner Mark Ford said, "These appointments, along with the recent addition of Angela Yiavasis and Sophie Wright to Ford Sumner's legal professionals team, reflect the Firm's strengthening position and focus on future service including significant investment in technology for legal services delivery."

Sarah’s formal appointment is still subject to final Law Society approval expected within a few working days.