Work on improvements to HDC to occur

Wednesday, 29 March, 2017 - 13:44

Horowhenua District Council (HDC) will continue with planned remedial improvements to its headquarters building as identified by Opus Engineering in 2014.

Today, the privately-funded engineering report by Structural Concepts was released to media.

HDC Chief Executive David Clapperton welcomed the release of the report.

"I want to acknowledge the community’s frustration about this ongoing issue," says Mr Clapperton.

"It is important to remember the report, like three previous reports carried out by Opus, IPS Consulting and Koru VSL confirm the building is currently safe, that the building is not earthquake prone."

Since receiving a copy of the report, Mr Clapperton requested Opus engineers to review and work with Structural Concepts, as members of IPENZ, to work through the differences in the report.

"Opus has advised that the variations are not unusual as it is a complex and somewhat subjective matter - with Structural Concepts taking a more conservative perspective."

Mr Clapperton says both engineering firms have indicated a willingness to work through the results of the report to come up with an overall rating for the building and this may mean that the final rating may differ from either report.

"That would cost ratepayers about $50,000, and costs would escalate if the professional opinions differ, as this will lead to a peer review being required."

Mr Clapperton says expected costs of the remedial work, recommended by ISPS Consulting, to lengthen the life of the building have come in. The cost will be in the vicinity of $30,000 and will be covered within the existing maintenance budget.

The work includes filling cracks with an epoxy resin and will be carried out when specialist contractors are available. Obviously, specialists in this area are in high demand following the Kaikoura Earthquake.

Another difference between the engineering reports is with regards to IL4 rating - Structural Concepts opinion is that the building has a low IL4 rating which means the building may be unavailable for use by Civil Defence in the event of a large earthquake

"Given this, I informed HDC’s Emergency Operations Controller and Horizons Regional Council of the report. However, the public should be reassured that Civil Defence can and will operate from anywhere - for example, in Christchurch operations were run from an art gallery."

Mr Clapperton says by carrying out the work recommended by engineers employees and public can be reassured that Council is maintaining and looking after Council’s headquarters to ensure the building continues to provide value for money to ratepayers over the long term.